Hyderabad: NALSAR to hold 3-day course on cyber fraud risk management

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law is conducting a three-day online certificate course on Cyber Fraud Risk Management for Financial Professionals from February 17 to 19. The course explores the best practices involved in developing a fraud risk management framework.

The course is set to instruct professionals through online classes and provide hands-on lab exercises through open-source risk assessment and management tools and techniques.

The course will also introduce various compliances like the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of USA and other key acts while handling Cyber Fraud Risk Management workflows.

Industry leaders and experts including Data Protection and Data Governance Consultant Na Vijayashankar, Data Protection and Data Governance Consultant Eswara Sai Prasad Chunduru, Director, Encronos Cyber Security & Investigations Rajesh Gopal, Founding Partner, Kumar & Raj Chartered Accountants R. Vittal Raj and Founding Partner, Kumar & Raj Chartered Accountants, Naga Mohan will conduct sessions during the course.

The course further enables financial professionals the preparation of fraud risk assessment checklists, and develop prevention, detection and monitoring methodologies for a financial institution.

The last date to apply for the course is February 15. Applications can be submitted by visiting the website.

Candidates may visit the NALSAR University website or send an email to clfs@nalsar.ac.in for more information.