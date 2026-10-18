Hyderabad traffic police book 417 for drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 417 motorists during an intensive two-day special drive conducted on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, 17. The initiative was launched to enhance road safety and curb alcohol-impaired driving across the city.

Of the total, 353 were two-wheeler riders, 25 were three-wheeler riders, and 39 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

At least four individuals recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level above 300, while the maximum permissible BAC limit is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

From the total recorded cases over the two days, the majority fell in the lower BAC ranges, with 192 cases reported in the 51-100 mg/100 ml range and 91 cases in the 30-50 range. Another 71 cases were registered between 101-150, while 45 fell in the 151-200 range. Officials also recorded nine drivers in the 201-250 category and five in the 251-300 range.

There will be zero tolerance on drunk driving, officials said, adding that the special drive will continue. Commuters are advised to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.