Hyderabad traffic police book 8 for mobile use while driving

Hyderabad: City traffic police conducted a special drive on Tuesday, April 7, at DMRL Junction, during which they fined motorists and booked cases against them for using their mobile phones while driving.

The drive was conducted under the directives of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D Joel Davis, along with officers from Santosh Nagar Traffic Police Station.

Eight people were booked for using their mobile phones while driving during this drive, and 12 more were charged for breaking different traffic rules.

Counselling session held for violators

Along with imposing fines on violators of traffic rules, the Hyderabad police conducted counselling sessions during the enforcement drive.

Commuters were cautioned that making or receiving calls while driving increases the chances of a deadly accident; not just the driver, but also passengers and pedestrians may get injured in the accident. They advised people to stop the car and then attend phone calls rather than talking on the phone while driving.

People who violated traffic rules were told that they would be taken to court.

Santosh Nagar Traffic Police said that such special enforcement drives will continue regularly to ensure public safety and improve traffic discipline. They urged citizens to adhere to road safety regulations for their own well-being.

A day prior, the Saifabad Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive at Telangana Talli Junction, where 62 commuters were penalised for using mobile phones while driving.

Officials said such drives are being conducted across multiple locations in Hyderabad, including Santosh Nagar and Saifabad, to curb violations and improve road safety.

Such drives are being conducted across multiple locations in Hyderabad to curb violations and improve road safety.

Commuters counselled over breaking traffic rules in Santosh Nagar.