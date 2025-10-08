Hyderabad traffic police books over 10k cases in October first week

Hyderabad: A total of 10,652 cases have been booked by the Hyderabad traffic police in the first week, from October 1 to October 7.

All violators were booked under the relevant Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, said a release on Wednesday, October 8.

“Wrong-side driving has become a common and dangerous practice in Hyderabad. It not only causes traffic congestion but also poses a serious threat to the safety of both the violators and other road users,” read the release, adding that traffic awareness programs are being held to educate commuters about road safety.

For traffic inquiries or e-challan assistance, citizens can call the helpline at 9010203626 or the helpdesk at 8712661690. They can reach out to the traffic police’s official social media handles, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) to report violators.