Hyderabad Traffic Police chalk out plan for safe Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, Traffic Police on Thursday, September 10, chalked out a plan for safe immersion across the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Joel Davis, held a review meeting with traffic inspectors and senior officers to evaluate the arrangements and formulate traffic diversion plans.

He instructed a thorough inspection of all idol procession routes, management of sales points and Ganesh pandals and checking flyovers and underpasses for clearance.

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There will be special arrangements for devotees visiting the Khairatabad Ganesh, with adequate manpower, proper barricades, signage, temporary toilets, parking facilities, and public address (PA) systems.

Joel Davis stressed the need to complete pending road repairs and pothole filling and deploy drones to monitor key procession routes. Arrangements for bandobust personnel and VIP movements were reviewed.

He directed officials to work in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), other government departments, and Ganesh festival organisers to ensure timely completion of work.

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