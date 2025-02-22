Hyderabad traffic police conducts awareness programme on vehicle modifications

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday, February 22 conducted an awareness programme for traders dealing with the fixing of black films, sirens, musical and multi-tone horns, modified silencers, number plates and vehicle alterations and modifications.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Viswa Prasad, IPS, attended the awareness session and explained various do’s and don’ts of vehicle modifications and sought the cooperation of the traders.

He asked them to educate their customers and to maintain records of the work done. He further added that if violations are noticed, the traders concerned will be treated as abettors of violation.

During the program, traders and mechanics were educated on the Motor Vehicle Act, where police stressed against the use of black films as they can obstruct visibility and increase accident risk besides helping criminals. As per Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicle manufacturers must ensure a minimum of 70 percent visual light transmission for front and rear windscreens, and at least 50 percent for side windows.

Regarding multi-toned horns, it was brought to attention that Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, prohibits any alterations that deviate from the vehicle’s original specifications.

The police emphasized that as per Rules 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, number plates must display English letters and Arabic numerals. Two and three-wheelers must follow the size of 200 x 100 mm while light motor vehicles are required to have a size of 340×200 mm or 500 x120 mm for single line number plate and medium/heavy vehicles are required to have a size of 340×200 mm.

Coming to modified silencers, the police said that according to rule 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, all motor vehicles must have devices that minimize exhaust noise, ensuring compliance with noise pollution standards.

The meeting was attended by around 250 owners of car decor shops, automobile shops, automobile workshops, manufacturers of registration number plates and mechanics.