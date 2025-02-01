Hyderabad traffic police to conduct drive against use of black films

Despite the legal prohibition, many drivers continue to use tinted glass or black films, sirens, and multi-toned and musical horn.

Published: 1st February 2025 4:33 pm IST
Hyderabad Traffic police to conduct drive against black films, sirens
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police will launch an awareness campaign on Sunday, February 2 against the use of black films and sirens in four-wheelers.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad traffic police commissioner P Viswa Prasad said, “This is a regular exercise. We focus on various violations and this is one of those.”

Despite the legal prohibition, many four-wheelers continue to use tinted glass or black films, sirens, and multi-toned and musical horns which threaten the safety of the public, create situations of confusion and panic, disrupt the traffic flow, and cause road accidents.

“Citizens are requested to adhere to the above legal provisions and avoid using the tinted glass or black films, sirens, multi-toned and musical horns on their vehicles and voluntarily remove them in advance if they are there on their vehicles,” Prasad said.

Citizens are requested to report the traffic violations to Hyderabad Traffic Police on Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook, X (Twitter) or Traffic Help Line (9010203626).

