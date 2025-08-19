Hyderabad traffic police conducts drive against sirens, musical horns

Hyderabad: As many as 590 and 397 cases against the use of sirens and multi-toned/musical horns have been registered respectively, in a special drive conducted by the Hyderabad traffic police, between August 4 and August 19.

According to Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the use of sirens, multi-toned/musical horns is strictly prohibited.

Use of such horns not only causes public nuisance but also leads to confusion on roads and accidents. Police have advised people to voluntarily remove multi-toned and musical horns from their vehicles and strictly comply with traffic rules to avoid penal action.

Citizens are also requested to report the traffic violations to the traffic police through Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook, X (Twitter) and Traffic helpline 9010203626.