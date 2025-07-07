Hyderabad traffic police fine drunk drivers over Rs 2 lakh

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunk driving, Hyderabad traffic police prosecuted 105 drivers over two days.

A total fine of Rs 2.39 lakh has also been imposed on the violators.

Hyderabad drunk drivers produced in court

The violators who were arrested from Abids, Chikkadpally and Saifabad were presented before the Nampally court. The court issued punishments based on offense severity.

A fine of Rs 2100 each was imposed on 75 offenders. Twelve repeat violators were fined Rs 3100 each.

One person received “Court Rising” detention (held until court adjourned) and faced a fine of Rs 3300. In 17 high-risk cases, the individuals were sentenced to jail with cumulative fines of Rs 41000.

Rehabilitation through counseling

Before facing legal consequences, the drivers underwent mandatory counseling sessions on drunk driving risks in Hyderabad. Authorities warn that habitual violations may lead to license cancellation or imprisonment.

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).