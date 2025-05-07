Hyderabad traffic police gets new summer friendly hats

Hyderabad: The commissioner of Hyderabad police, CV Anand, introduced newly designed summer-friendly hats, aimed at improving comfort for officers enduring long hours on duty under the sun.

Speaking at the event, CV Anand emphasised the need for continued commitment and efficiency in maintaining smooth traffic movement across the city. To bolster surveillance and enforcement, the Hyderabad police commissioner announced the installation of high-rise cameras on selected tall buildings, which will aid in real-time monitoring and capturing of traffic violations.

In another technological boost, a drone has been allocated to the Hyderabad traffic branch. This drone will assist in aerial monitoring, traffic analysis, and ensure smoother traffic flow in congested zones.

He also mentioned plans to collaborate with Google for intelligent traffic mapping and management, further easing commuter movement.








