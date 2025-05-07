Alwal police solve double murder in 72 hours

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Alwal police, along with CCS Medchal and SOT Medchal Zone, solved a double murder-for-gain case within 72 hours of the occurrence of the crime. The prompt action resulted in the arrest of a repeat offender, and justice was delivered to the grieving family.

The case was revealed on the morning of May 4, when Bojja Latha, a local of Machabollarum, informed the police about the gruesome murder of her parents—Rajamma and Kanakaiah.

The old couple was found lying on beds in their home at Alwal with serious head injuries and bleeding wounds. The accused had taken off with gold jewellery, including a pustela thadu worth about 2 tolas, and silver anklets that were valued at about 25 tolas.

Latha, a watchwoman with her husband in an adjacent apartment, reported in her complaint that her parents had been residing near her house for the past five months because her father was unwell.

Also Read Mock drill to take place today: Cyberabad police clarifies amid fake news

They had come to see her on the night of May 3 and had returned home by 8:00 pm. She found the crime the following morning at 7:30 am. while going to drop milk.

On the basis of reliable inputs, the investigation teams promptly went into action. More than 100 CCTV cameras were scrutinized and previous criminal records checked to shortlist suspects. Their efforts took them to Chinthakindi Anil Kumar, a 40-year-old man from Krishna Nagar Colony in Macha Bollarum, who was arrested.

Anil Kumar is a well-known criminal with a long criminal record. His criminal history consists of 21 cases of theft, one robbery, two rape-cum-murder cases, three extortion cases, and two attempts to murder—one each at Alwal and Narsapur police stations. He is also included in the depredator sheet kept at Alwal PS.