Hyderabad Traffic Police hold road safety drive for students

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted an awareness programme for school students, which saw 450 students and staff participate.

The awareness programmes are a part of a road safety initiative organised by the Traffic Training Institute (TTI).

The first programme was held at Dwaraka High School in Domalguda. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Traffic Administration) G Laxman addressed the students and stressed the importance of developing awareness about traffic rules from an early age.

The second awareness programme was organised at Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College in Asifnagar. Students and staff were sensitised about traffic rules, road safety practices and responsible road use.