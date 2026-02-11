Hyderabad Traffic Police issues advice ahead of special drives

Published: 11th February 2026 10:25 am IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 11:20 am IST
hyderabad traffic police Media
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday, February 10, issued advice to commuters in the city ahead of special drives.

From March 1, the drives will be conducted against motorists driving without a valid Driving Licence (DL).

Carry DL, advises Hyderabad Traffic Police

As per the advisory issued by D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, all commuters in in the city have been strictly advised to carry a valid Driving Licence while driving.

“Persons who do not have a Driving Licence are requested to obtain a Driving Licence from the Road Transport Authority (RTA),” the advisory mentioned.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have observed that a majority of road accidents involve drivers who do not hold a valid Driving Licence. Driving without a licence not only violates traffic rules but also poses serious risks to public safety.

Warning to vehicle owners

Issuing a warning to vehicle owners, the police mentioned that permitting someone without a valid Driving Licence to drive a vehicle is also considered an offence under traffic laws.

Officials further said that if an accident occurs while a vehicle is being driven by a person without a valid Driving Licence, insurance claims will not be admissible.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the enforcement teams and strictly follow traffic rules in the interest of road safety.

