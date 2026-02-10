Video: Hyderabad residents report mild earthquake in parts of city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents experienced a brief moment of panic on Tuesday, February 10, after they felt an earthquake in parts of the city.

The incident occurred around 10:10 am in the Metkhanguda area of Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur, where locals sensed unusual ground movement accompanied by a loud sound.

Residents rushed out of homes

Panicked residents living in gated communities and apartment complexes rushed out of their homes.

According to residents, the sound felt as if the ground itself was shaking.

For several minutes, the area witnessed crowds gathering in open spaces.

Many locals expressed concern over whether the incident was the result of an earthquake or caused by some other explosive material.

Hyderabad is less prone to earthquakes

India is divided into four seismic zones — Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V — which indicate the varying risk of earthquakes. Among these zones, areas under Zone V are more prone to earthquakes, whereas Zone II is the least susceptible.

As most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, fall under Zone II, the state is less prone to earthquakes. However, some eastern parts of the state also come under Zone III.

In India, states that are more prone to earthquakes include Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North Eastern states, as parts of them fall under Zone V.