Climate change intensifies risks for flooding in Hyderabad: Govt

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is among the major cities that are vulnerable to urban flooding, according to information shared by the Centre in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question on India’s climate vulnerability, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said the country has been witnessing a rise in extreme events such as heatwaves, floods, cyclonic storms, droughts, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

India has been ranked ninth among countries worst affected by climate change impacts in a recent international assessment.

Hyderabad among cities prone to urban flooding

The minister informed Parliament that Hyderabad is among tier-I cities prone to urban flooding. Other major cities facing similar risks include Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The growing vulnerability highlights the impact of extreme precipitation events affecting large parts of the country.

The Centre also stated that heatwaves are occurring more frequently over central, north-western and Indo-Gangetic plains, while heavy rainfall and flooding have affected several regions nationwide.

Also Read Flooding monsoon rains expected in Telangana; IMD Hyderabad issues alert

Telangana, AP face droughts and forest fire risks

According to the government, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among states that are prone to droughts and forest fires.

Andhra Pradesh has also been identified as vulnerable to forest fires, droughts and urban flooding.

Citing the “Climate Risk Index 2026 – Who suffers most from extreme weather events?” report by Germanwatch, Singh said India has recorded over 430 extreme weather events in the past 30 years. These recurring floods, cyclones, droughts and heatwaves have caused economic losses of around USD 170 billion.

The report further noted that nearly 130 crore people have been affected by climate-related events over three decades, with around 80,000 fatalities.

With Hyderabad identified as vulnerable to urban flooding, the growing impact of climate change underscores the need for sustained mitigation and adaptation measures.