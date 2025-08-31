Flooding monsoon rains expected in Telangana; IMD Hyderabad issues alert

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to witness flooding monsoon rains, and in view of it, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued an alert.

The expected weather condition is due to Low Pressure Area (LPA) impact.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather condition, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert which is valid till Wednesday, September 3.

Till Wednesday, thunderstorm & lightning, squall etc. are expected.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted heavy downpours on August 31 and September 1.

He further predicted another low depression after September 11 which is expected to bring flooding rains again.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till September 3.

Although the weather department has not issued any alert for Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rains are expected in the city too, especially during evening and night.

In view of the heavy monsoon rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.