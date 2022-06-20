Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory ahead of flyover opening

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th June 2022 10:02 pm IST
Khaithlapur flyover
Khaithlapur flyover- Twitter

Hyderabad: In view of the Khaithlapur Flyover opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory. Commuters are advised to follow the advice given below by the traffic police.

Traffic arriving from Erragadda through Moosapet will be redirected at Moosapet Junction – Y-Junction – Kukatpally – Road no: I, KPHB – JNTU – Hi-tech city.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge set to open on June 20

Traffic from Balanagar – Y–Junction heading to Hitec city through IDL tank will be redirected to IDL tank Entrance – Kukatpally – Road No: I, KPHB – JNTU – Hi-tech city.

MS Education Academy

Traffic heading towards Khaithlapur from Hafizpet – RUB will be redirected to RUB – JNTU. The public is asked to collaborate with the project’s executing agency and the Traffic Police.

The road over Bridge (RoB) has a total length of 675.50 metres and a width of roughly 16.6 metres. It’s a four-lane bi-directional RoB with a 5.5-metre service lane. The RoB was built at a cost of ‘83.06 crore, with the GHMC contributing 40 crores and the railways contributing 18.06 crores. The cost of acquiring land was estimated to be around 25 crores.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button