Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory ahead of flyover opening

Hyderabad: In view of the Khaithlapur Flyover opening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory. Commuters are advised to follow the advice given below by the traffic police.

Traffic arriving from Erragadda through Moosapet will be redirected at Moosapet Junction – Y-Junction – Kukatpally – Road no: I, KPHB – JNTU – Hi-tech city.

Also Read Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge set to open on June 20

Traffic from Balanagar – Y–Junction heading to Hitec city through IDL tank will be redirected to IDL tank Entrance – Kukatpally – Road No: I, KPHB – JNTU – Hi-tech city.

Traffic heading towards Khaithlapur from Hafizpet – RUB will be redirected to RUB – JNTU. The public is asked to collaborate with the project’s executing agency and the Traffic Police.

The road over Bridge (RoB) has a total length of 675.50 metres and a width of roughly 16.6 metres. It’s a four-lane bi-directional RoB with a 5.5-metre service lane. The RoB was built at a cost of ‘83.06 crore, with the GHMC contributing 40 crores and the railways contributing 18.06 crores. The cost of acquiring land was estimated to be around 25 crores.