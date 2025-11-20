Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory ahead of President’s visit

Hyderabad: The city traffic police, on Thursday, released a traffic advisory ahead of President of India Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Hyderabad on November 21 and 22.

The roads leading towards Rashtrapati Nilayam and Raj Bhavan are expected to cause traffic congestion in parts of Secunderabad, Trimulgherry and Begumpet.

On November 21

The traffic will be directed or stopped during the following time period.

11:00 am to 2:00 pm: Vehicles travelling from CTO – Rasoolpura – PNT Junction – HPS – Begumpet Flyover – Greenlands – Panjagutta – Monappa Junction – Yashoda Hospital – Katriya Hotel – Metro Residency – VV Statue – Raj Bhavan – will be diverted or stopped.

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm: Vehicles travelling from Raj Bhavan – VV Statue – Metro Residency – Katriya Hotel – Yashoda Hospital – Monappa Junction – Panjagutta Junction – Greenlands – Begumpet Flyover – HPS – PNT Junction – Rasoolpura – CTO – Tivoli – NCC – Club-in Gate – Airtel Junction – Karkhana Junction – RTA Trimulgherry – Trimulgherry X Road – Holy Family – Lal Bazar – MCEME – Lothukunta – Satya Petrol Pump – Alwal T Junction – AOC Centre – Bison Signal – will be diverted or stopped.

5:30 pm to 6:45 pm: Vehicles travelling from Bison Signal – AOC Centre – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – MCEME – Lal Bazar – Holy Family – Trimulgherry X Road – RTA Trimulgherry – Karkhana Junction – Airtel Junction – Club-in Gate – NCC – Tivoli – CTO – Rasoolpura – PNT Junction – HPS – Begumpet Flyover – Greenlands – Panjagutta Junction – Monappa Junction – Yashoda Hospital – Katriya Hotel – Raj Bhavan – Metro Residency – VV Statue – will be diverted or stopped.

On November 22

8:30 am to 9:30 am: Vehicles travelling from Raj Bhavan – VV Statue – Metro Residency – Katriya Hotel – Yashoda Hospital – Monappa Junction – Panjagutta Junction – Greenlands – Begumpet Flyover – HPS – PNT Junction – Rasoolpura – CTO -will be diverted or stopped.

Traffic police have urged citizens to plan travel accordingly and report any issues through the Hyderabad Traffic helpline (9010203626) or on their official social media platforms.