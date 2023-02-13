Hyderabad Traffic Police lifts restrictions at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Sunday evening lifted restrictions that were imposed in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar due to the Formula E race.

Now, traffic will be allowed between Telugu Thalli-NTR Marg-Necklace Rotary and VV Statue.

Hyderabad hosted Formula E world championship on Saturday

Hyderabad hosted the ABB FIFA Formula E World Championship, and passionate fans filled the grandstands as 22 drivers raced the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – the GEN3 – on a street track constructed around the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake.

The Formula E World is the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception.

The race has attracted a number of famous names including global cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, and the Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan said: “This was my first time attending a Formula E race and I am thrilled to have been part of this historic event. I have an affinity for fast cars and seeing these GEN3 cars racing on the street track was really exciting. The fact that this is the first sport certified as net zero carbon makes it even more appealing.”

Traffic restrictions at Hussain Sagar continued till Sunday

Due to the Formula E world championship in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions were placed in and around NTR Marg and Hussain Sagar lake.

People were seen frustrated as restrictions continued on Sunday despite the completion of the race on Saturday.

At 5:30 pm on Sunday, traffic cops made an announcement that the restrictions are lifted.