Hyderabad traffic police nab 356 persons for drunk driving

Published: 2nd February 2026 10:07 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a drive against drunk driving on the night of Saturday, January 31, at various locations in the city.

During the drive, 356 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Among the offenders, most of them were two-wheeler riders. Out of the total offenders, 302 were two-wheeler riders, 21 were three-wheeler drivers, and 33 were persons who were driving four-wheelers.

Three individuals had extremely high BAC readings. The readings were over 300 mg/100 ml.

What is BAC level?

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The offenders may face a fine or imprisonment or both.

The Hyderabad traffic police warned that those caught driving drunk will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Conviction under the law carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment and fines.

