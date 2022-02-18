Hyderabad: Traffic police nab man with over 90 unpaid challans

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th February 2022 8:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police confiscated the two-wheeler of an accused who had 92 pending challans for different traffic infractions in the city for the past seven years.

According to the traffic police department, a total of Rs 25,250 in fines has been accumulated for his traffic offences. The accused Vikas Kumar was apprehended near Kushaiguda during a regular vehicle check. He was seen driving his Honda Activa without a helmet on.

The police impounded his bike and issued him a receipt to pay the fine plus interest. The police can confiscate automobiles with more than ten unpaid challans under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

According to the e-challan website, the majority of the challans issued in 2014 were for not wearing a helmet or parking incorrectly. Some of the challans were also connected to not wearing a face mask when riding in public locations. Riding on the wrong side of the road resulted in several fines.

