Hyderabad Traffic Police planning to give discount on fines

Hyderabad: In an attempt to provide respite to persons who are yet to pay traffic challans, Hyderabad Traffic Police is planning to provide discount on fines.

News Meter quoted Hyderabad Joint Commission of Traffic A V Ranganath saying that as pandemic has pushed many people into economic crisis, an attempt is being made to reduce their burden by providing a discount in fines.

The unpaid challans in Hyderabad have touched Rs. 600 crore, he added.

Road accidents

Apart from it, the study is being conducted to analyze the data of accidents in the previous 4-5 years. Based on it, the strategy will be decided to reduce the accidents.

As per the study conducted so far, most of the accidents occur at the night. In order to address the problem, traffic police are looking for speed guns that can work perfectly at the night.

The traffic police are also taking measures to curb drunken driving. Attempts are being made to nab drunk drivers by setting up checkpoints across the city.

There are six zones i.e., South, North, East, West, Central, and West-central under Hyderabad Traffic Police. To manage the traffic in these zones, there are 2500 constables.

Meters of autorikshaw

Meter rates of autorickshaws are likely to be revised soon as it remained the same since 2016.

Currently, most of the auto drivers are not making use of the meters as they say that the rates are not fair. It is creating inconvenience to commuters as they have to bargain.

In order to resolve the issue, Hyderabad Traffic Police is asking concerned authorities to revise the meter rates, Ranganath said.