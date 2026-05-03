Hyderabad traffic police nabs 445 for drunk driving over the weekend

Hyderabad: A total of 445 people were booked by Hyderabad Traffic Police for driving under the influence during a special drive conducted on May 1 and 2.

Out of these, 371 were two wheeler drivers, 2 were three wheeler drivers and 48 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

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Most of the offenders had a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 51-100 (51-100 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood), with a total of 1173 cases booked. This was followed by 100 cases with BAC levels between 101-150 and 99 cases with 30-50 BAC.

Only eight cases booked had BAC levels above 300.

Reiterating their zero-tolerance policy towards drunk driving, police have said that such drives will continue in the future and have requested full cooperation from the public.