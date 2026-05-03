Weekend crackdown: 283 caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a weekend special drive against drunk driving, booking 283 offenders across its jurisdiction, officials said.

According to police, the majority of those caught were two-wheeler riders, accounting for 227 cases. This was followed by 39 four-wheeler drivers, nine three-wheeler drivers and eight heavy vehicle operators.

Majority on two-wheelers

Officials said the enforcement drive revealed a significant number of violations among two-wheeler users. The special check was carried out at multiple locations over the weekend as part of intensified efforts to curb drunk driving.

Offenders were also categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. As many as 222 individuals recorded BAC levels between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, while 33 fell in the 201–300 mg/100 ml range. A total of 28 offenders were found with BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

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Strict legal action

Police said all those apprehended will be produced before the court. They reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence and warned of stringent action in case of fatal accidents.

Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

Recent enforcement data

The traffic police also shared data on recent enforcement. Between April 27 and May 2, 2026, a total of 160 drunk driving cases were disposed of in courts.

Of these, 12 offenders were awarded a combination of fine and social service, while 148 were fined. No cases resulted in both a fine and jail during this period.

The police urged motorists to refrain from driving under the influence and to ensure road safety for all.