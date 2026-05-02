Hyderabad traffic police steps up drunk driving checks from May 2

Hyderabad: As part of their efforts to strengthen enforcement and road safety, Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified drunk driving checks not only during the night but also during the day at major intersections in the city.

Officials from Santosh Nagar Traffic Police Station conducted drunk driving checks at IS Sadan Junction and DMRL Junctions on Saturday, May 2, keeping a special focus on water tankers, school buses, school autos and ambulance drivers.

Police has warned that driving under the influence of alcohol poses a threat to your life as well as the lives of others. If anyone is caught driving under the influence of alcohol, strict action will be taken as per the law.

So far this year, 27 people who violated drunk driving rules have been sent to jail as per the court orders with the sentence ranging from two to 15 days.