Hyderabad: Traffic police remove footpath encroachments in Sultan Bazar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic wing on Thursday, October 6, removed the footpath encroachments near Kamat Hotel and Bank Street in Sultan Bazar. The action was conducted as part of operation ROPE (removal of obstructive parking and encroachment).

The traffic police also booked cases against offenders for violations of traffic rules. The police interacted with the street vendors and directed them not to park the vehicles on roads as it causes inconvenience to general public.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad traffic police shared photographs of the place before and after removal of footpath encroachments.

Earlier in September 2022, the traffic police demolished illegal encroachments from the roads and footpaths, booked 20 cases under city police section 41 and 39B. The traffic police team comprising ACP Charminar (Traffic) V Srinivas Reddy conducted a operation ROPE at Madina junction to Pathergatti.