Hyderabad Traffic Police seize bike with fake number plate

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police detected a motorcycle with a fake registration number during a special traffic enforcement drive at Afzalgunj T-Junction under the limits of Goshamahal Traffic Police Station.

The rider was apprehended and the vehicle was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Fake number plate found on Bajaj Pulsar

During the special drive, traffic police stopped a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle displaying the registration number TG16B4921.

After checking the details through the official e-Challan system, officials found that the registration number actually belonged to a Honda SP 125 DLX motorcycle. This confirmed that the Pulsar was using a fake number plate.

Also Read Hyderabad Police book five for fake number plates across city

Rider says bike was bought through Facebook

The rider was identified as 26-year-old Shaik Rasool Ali, a mechanic originally from Achampet in Mahabubnagar district. He is currently staying in Ameerpet and working in Miyapur.

Police said the rider could not produce any ownership documents or valid vehicle papers.

During questioning, he told police that he had purchased the motorcycle about six months ago from an unknown person through a Facebook marketplace listing for Rs 20,000.

Investigation is going on