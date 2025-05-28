Hyderabad traffic police to install signal after accident claims one

The department has decided to install a traffic signal, reflector boards, sign boards and rubber strips to caution drivers.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th May 2025 5:07 pm IST
Representational Image of Accident
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The traffic police will take up rectification works to prevent road accidents near Masjid e Zaheda Ahmed, Hashamabad-Chandrayangutta road.

To prevent further accidents, the department will install a traffic signal, reflector boards, sign boards and rubber strips to caution drivers.

The decision was taken following the death of a businessman when a speeding bus crashed into his shop at the same spot. Another was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

MS Creative School

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, whose house is located nearby, inspected the accident spot and later informed that GHMC and traffic police officials have assured to rectify the issues and prevent road accidents.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th May 2025 5:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button