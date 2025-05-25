One dead, two injured after bus crashes into roadside shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old person died and two others were injured when a speeding bus rammed into a roadside shop in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda-Chandrayangutta road on Sunday afternoon (May 25).

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Hassan, a resident of Riyasatnagar. He owned a cane works shop on the Bandlaguda Road.

According to a witness Pasha, the private bus took a U-turn at high speed and crashed into Hassan’s shop.

Pasha, who worked in Hassan’s shop, said that he tried to alert the former about the bus. “Hassan bhai ran into the shop while I ran to the road. He died on the spot,” said Pasha, who received injuries after falling to the ground.

Also Read Lorry crashes into police vehicle near Shamshabad, constable dies

Soon after the accident, a huge crowd gathered and caught hold of the driver, who was allegedly drunk. Police took him into custody.

Yakutpura MLA, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, who resides nearby, visited the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bus was moved from the spot to the police station. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Hassan’s body has been shifted to the Osmania Hospital’s mortuary.