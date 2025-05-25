Lorry crashes into police vehicle near Shamshabad, constable dies

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district, resulting in the death of a police constable and injuries to three others.

The incident took place while police officers were conducting vehicle checks on the roadside.

According to reports, a speeding lorry crashed into a police patrol vehicle. Constable Vijay Kumar, who was on duty at the time, lost his life in the accident.

Three other constables sustained injuries, with one of them reported to be in critical condition. The injured officers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials stated that the accident was caused due to the lorry driver’s excessive speed. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased constable, Vijay Kumar, was serving at the Shamshabad Police Station.