Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions ahead of public meeting at Darusalam

Hyderabad: The traffic police have released traffic restrictions ahead of the public meeting Jalsa Azmat-e-Mustafa organized by Mushtarika Majlis-e-Amal (United Action forum) at Deccan college Grounds, Darusalam on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 6:00 to 11:00 pm. The public has been requested to avoid the stretch from Goshamahal to Darusalam, Ekminar to Darusalam, Sitarambagh to Darusalam. The traffic will be diverted to alternative routes while the Jalsa is on.

The General traffic coming from MJ Market intending to proceed towards Seeta Ram Bagh, Mallepally will not be allowed towards Darusalam and it will be diverted at Alaska towards M.J.Bridge and they may reach their destination via M.J.Bridge, Jummerath Bazaar, Gandhi Statue, right towards Mangalhat Market, Boiguda Kaman, left turn towards Seeta Ram Bagh and Mallepally.

Similarly, traffic from Begumbazar Chatri, Feelkhana intending to proceed towards Mallepally will be restricted towards Darusalam and it will be diverted at Alaska towards Malakunta and may reach their destination via Malakunta, towards Gandhi Bhavan, Ekminar, Yousufain Dargah, Nampally Area Hospital, Vijaynagar Colony.

While buses, Heavy Vehicles, and Lorries coming from City College and Puranapool towards Mallepally will be diverted from Darusalam towards M J Bridge towards Afzalgunj or Puranapool. Further, commuters from Mallepally and Bohiguda travelling towards hotel Alaska will be diverted towards Ghode ki Khabar or Charkandil Road .

Traffic from Nampally will be diverted from Ek-Minar towards Taj Island/Yousufain Dargah. Heavy vehicles from Mehdipatnam will be diverted to Mallepally X Roads towards Vijaynagar Colony and may reach their destination via Vijaynagar Colony, Nampally Area Hospital, Yousufain Dargah, Ekminar Masjid, Tajisland, Gandhi Bhavan.