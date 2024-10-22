Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Gachibowli due to SRDP works

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday, October 22, issued traffic restrictions to be followed in Gachibowli during repair works under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The restrictions will remain in place from October 22-28 from 11 pm to 6 am due to the construction of SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover at Gachibowli junction, being undertaken by GHMC. The Gachibowli flyover will remain closed during this period.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic moving from Bio-Diversity towards IIIT Junction will need to Bypass the Gachibowli flyover and travel beside it via Bichareddy sweets (Telecom Nagar) to Gachibowli Junction, then to IIIT Junction.

Traffic coming from IIIT Junction towards Biodiversity will need to Bypass the Gachibowli flyover and travel beside it via Gachibowli Junction to Biodiversity Junction, a press release informed.