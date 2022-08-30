Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Khairatabad announced till immersion day

Hyderabad: Due to the Ganesh celebrations in Khairatabad beginning Wednesday and lasting until the immersion day, some traffic restrictions will be in place in the surrounding areas based on the number of devotees and visitors.

As a result, traffic will be diverted at the Mint Compound, Rajeev Gandhi statue, Nirankari Junction, Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh, Iqbal Minar, Imax Theatre, Telugu thalli junction, Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound, Khairatabad junction and Khairatabad Post Office, Khairatabad Railway gate, Saifaba old PS, and other locations.

Due to a large number of devotees visiting Bada Ganesh traffic congestion is expected in the following junctions viz. Khairtabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary. Hence the police requested commuters are requested to avoid these routes.

The police asked visitors coming for the Khairatabad Ganesh darshan through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden to park their vehicles at Dr. Cars Parking place beside Imax Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places, or opposite IMAX on school premises.

They further asked visitors coming in their own vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan must come through Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairtabad Junction Road and Rajdoot lane road.