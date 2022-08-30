Hyderabad: Early Intervention Centre inaugurated at Military Hospital

Hyderabad: The Military Hospital in Secunderabad inaugurated an Early Intervention Centre (EIC), on Monday.

According to a press release, early intervention services are required to provide comprehensive care for kids with birth defects, illnesses, deficiencies, and developmental delays.

“10% of India’s 27 million new babies each year have one of these four “Ds,” which can cause severe disabilities in later life. Early discovery of these issues and prompt action may reduce handicaps and aid in the affected child’s full development,” press release stated.

Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant, and Geetanjali Manral, Chairperson, Family Welfare Organization were the chief guests of the evening.

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram has already been introduced by the central government, and early intervention centres have been established in each district.

The Military Hospital in Secunderabad’s centre brings together clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, special educators, nutritionists, and paediatricians under one roof to address different facets of a child’s handicap and guarantee the best outcome.

The paediatric OPD will screen all children under the age of six who come and those who are born at this hospital for any deformities or disabilities. Those who tested positive will be enrolled in the EIC.