Telangana: Guru Nanak Institutions granted university status

Guru Nanak Institutions which was recently granted the “university” status by the Telangana government has introduced undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programs in Engineering Lifesciences, Arts, Homeopathy, Agriculture Hospitality and other departments.

The university in the state of Telangana is paving its way to provide industry-ready students with more focus on industry-aligned courses, and joint degree programs with a centre of excellence in association with the industry, located at Ibrahimpatnam on a sprawling 60-acre campus.

Chancellor, Gagandeep Singh Kohli speaking on the occasion at the Human Resource Conclave with Human Resource officials from top multinational companies on “Challenges in hiring freshers post-pandemic” discussed various changes in the hiring process of MNCs, the development of the Work from Home concept, student preparations to be employable from day one among other various other topics.

Kohli thanked the state government for facilitating the status for the institute. He said that they will present one of the most innovative and highly conversant universities which will focus on industry-aligned courses and joint degree programs with the industry.

He said that Guru Nanak University (GNU) has already entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with 20 plus MNCs for centres of excellence, internships and placements.