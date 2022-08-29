Telangana suggests 2 megalithic sites for world heritage tag

Hyderabad: Following the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple getting the world heritage UNESCO tag, Telangana has purposed two monuments with outstanding architectural and astrological significance for coveted recognition this year.

Telangana Heritage has listed two names for recognition that is Niluvurallu located in Mudumal village, Narayan district and another one is Chaya Someshwaralayam.

Around 80 menhirs and hundreds of stone alignments from the Nilivurallu megalithic burial site, which dates back nearly 3,500 years, have piqued the interest of scholars from all over the world.

When seen during solstices and equinoxes, the menhirs were perfectly aligned with the sun. Another example of the prehistoric astronomical prowess that existed there is the discovery of cup imprints on a stone rock that depict the “Saptarshi Mandal” or Ursa Major.

The Chaya Someshwaralayam at Panagal, which is outside of Nalgonda town, is another lesser-known wonder built by Telangana’s mediaeval temple builders.

According to media reports, the temple was constructed by the Kanduru Chodas, who served as the Kalyani Chalukyas’ feudal lords in the 11th and 12th centuries.

Each of the Trikutalayas (three temples) within the temple has two pillars in front of it. The Shiva linga is situated with its face to the West and East. On the pillars, exquisite carvings explain mythological tales like the Ramayana and Mahabharata.