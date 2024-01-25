Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Republic Day at Nampally, Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have issued an advisory for traffic on Friday, January 26, in view of the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally.

Road closures and diversions will be effective from 7 am to 12 pm, traffic police said.

Traffic from MJ Market towards Mehdipatnam will be rerouted via Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Bhazarghat, and further towards Asif Nagar and Red Hills.

The route from Nampally Railway Station to the Public Garden will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to Chapel Road T-Junction towards Gunfoundry and Basheerbagh Flyover.

Vehicles from Nirankari Bhavan in Lakdi-ka-Pul & Khairtabad heading towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards various routes including Iqbal Minar and Lakdikapul Bridge.

Traffic diversions in Secunderabad

Given chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the War Memorial at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, traffic will be stopped between Begumpet and Rasoolpura between 6:30 am and 7:30 am.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged citizens to take alternate routes and have provided a helpline number (9010203626) in case they face any issues in commute.

The advisory also notes that only vehicles with car passes for the Republic Day celebrations will be allowed through diversion points.