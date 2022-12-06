Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions from Dec 9 for Formula-E racing

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Indian Racing League from December 9-11, the Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday released restrictions for the same.

The restrictions will be effective from 11 am on December 9 until the completion of the event. The restrictions are as follows:

-Traffic moving from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Road Imax Rotary and will be diverted at VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College, Ravindra Bharathi.

-Traffic moving from Budha Bhavan, Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Road Imax Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj, Tankbund.

-Traffic coming from Rasoolpura, Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Similarly, commuters travelling from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli Junction and Tankbund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should take Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

Alternatively, they can take right turn at Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and proceed towards Public Gardens Junction – Basheerabagh – Liberty and go either towards BRK Bhavan or Tank bund.

-Traffic coming from Tankbund or Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

-Commuters moving from BRKR Bhavan towards necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

-Commuters moving from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction. Commuters from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdooth Lane.

Public places including NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed from December 9-11 due to formula E-Racing. The traffic restrictions may also be imposed on the nights of December 7 and 8 if required.