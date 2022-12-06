Hyderabad: 1000 stones removed from 39-yr-old’s gallbladder

Hyderabad: Doctors at Medicover Hospitals in Hitech City successfully removed more than 1000 stones from the gallbladder of a patient on Tuesday.



The stones varied in size ranging from that of a peanut to that of a lemon from a 39-year-old patient hailing from West Bengal, Kolkata.



“Due to this huge number of stones, the patient developed cholangitis (inflammation of the bile duct system),” said a press release.



A team of doctors led by Consultant – Liver Transplant and Hepato Pancreato Biliary (HPB) Surgeon, Dr Kishore Reddy, carried out the operation and removed the stones ranging from 5 mm to 50 mm through a surgical procedure.

The patient complained of recurrent attacks of abdominal pain and jaundice for three years and required frequent hospitalizations.

He was hospitalized in Kolkata and on evaluation and there were multiple gallbladder and bile duct stones disrupting the functioning of the organs in his body.

Endoscopic clearance was earlier attempted twice in Kolkata with no success following which the patient was brought to Medicover Hospital at Hitech City.

The patient’s entire biliary system, gallbladder, and liver are blocked with multiple stones for which the patient underwent cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder) surgery.

The main bile duct was opened, and approximately 250 gm of stones (exceeding 1000 in number) were laboriously removed by the surgeons using different techniques to extract bile duct stones from the proximal ducts and the main bile duct was joined with the intestine (Hepaticojejunostomy).

The operation was successful with no complications and the patient was dischacrged after five days of surgery.