Hyderabad: Punjab-based astrologer held for cheating to the tune of Rs 47 lakh

Hyderabad: An astrologer based out of Punjab was arrested on Monday by the Hyderabad cyber crime police team for cheating people on the pretext of predicting their love life.

According to a police release, the complainant, a resident of Hyderabad, was searching for an astrologer on the social media platform Instagram.

On October 19, she came across a profile of an astrologer called Gopal Shastri with an Instagram handle – Astro-Gopal – and a phone number: 9592339095.

Also Read Online betting ads appear at metro stations in Hyderabad

The woman contacted Gopal over phone who charged her Rs.32000/- initially and slowly cheated her to the tune of Rs. 47,11,808/-.

During the investigations, it was revealed that Gopal Shastri was a pseudonym used by Lalit. “The accused Lalit is the son of Gopal Shastri, who was indeed an astrologer in the past. Lalit used his father’s name to cheat people,” the police release said.

Police also seized two 5G One plus Nord mobile phones, one I-phone, 13 other mobile phones, two debit cards and one HDFC bank cheque book.

A case has been filed against the accused under Sections 66 C, D of the Income-Tax Act and under the Sections for cheating of the IPC.