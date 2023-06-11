Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed on Fatehnagar-Bharatnagar stretch

Traffic restrictions will be in effect until July 26

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th June 2023 8:32 am IST
Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the construction of an RCC box bridge at Shivalayam in Fatehnagar, Hyderabad, traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Fatehnagar-Bharatnagar stretch.

Commencing from June 11 and continuing for 45 days until July 26, these diversions will be in effect round-the-clock. The traffic management plan aims to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during this construction phase.

Traffic coming from Fathenagar towards Bharathnagar is advised to take diversion at Fathenagar pelican signal – T junction, Balnagar let turn – Narsapur X road left turn – Deendayal Nagar (Zinkalawada) right turn – Sanathangar railway station – Bharathnagar flyover right turn.

Traffic coming from Bharathnagar towards Fathenagr is advised to take diversion at Bharathnagar under flyover left turn – Sanathnagar railway station – Deendayal nagar (Zinkalawada) left turn – Narsapur X road left turn then first U turn- Kamlesh Medical “U” turn- T junction, Balnagar left turn – Fathenagar.

The public is kindly requested to cooperate with the executing agency responsible for the construction work, as well as the traffic police, to ensure the smooth functioning of these traffic diversions.

