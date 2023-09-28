Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued as Balapur Ganesh procession begins

Hyderabad: To relieve traffic congestion and ensure public safety, the city police commissioner issued traffic regulations to be followed given the Ganesh immersion procession on Thursday, September 28.

Regulations to be implemented on procession routes

The main procession enters Hyderabad from Balapur at Kattamaisamma of Gurram Chervu tank and passes through Keshavagiri Chandrayangutta Flyover – Left Turn – MBNR X Road –Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge – Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina – Afzalgunj–SA Bazar – M.J. Market – Abids X Road – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue towards NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Other Ganesh processions, routes and traffic restrictions

The possession from Secunderabad passes through RP Road – MG Road – Karbala Maidan – Kawadiguda – Musheerabad X Road – RTC X Road – Narayanaguda X Road – Himayathnagar ‘Y’ Junction and joins the main Procession at Liberty.



Idols coming from Chilkalguda X roads join Musheerabad ‘X’ Roads via Gandhi Hospital.



The procession from East Zone passes from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Sree Ramana Junction – Ali Café X Roads – Zintatilismath Road – 6 No. Junction – Shivam Road – NCC at OU – Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X Roads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura X roads – Narayanaguda X Road and joins the procession coming from RTC X Roads.



Idols from Dilsukhnagar join the procession coming from IS Sadan – Saidabad –Chanchalguda at Nalgonda X roads and some Big Idols proceed towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh.



Idols coming from the Tarnaka side proceed through Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet and join the procession at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.



The processions from Tolichowki, Rethi Bowli and Mehdipatnam side pass through Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg.



Idols coming from Erragadda pass through SR Nagar – Ameerpet – Panjagutta – Khairatabad and join the procession coming from Mehdipatnam at Nirankari Bhavan and proceed to NTR Marg.



Idols coming from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar side pass through – Sitarambagh – Boiguda Kaman – Volga Hotel X roads, Aghapura (Syndicate bank) – Goshamahal Baradari – Alaska – Malakunta junction and join the main procession at MJ Market and proceeds towards Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue – NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).



City police have notified that no traffic other than the procession of the idol would be allowed to move on the above main procession route between 6 am on September 28 to 10 am on September 29. The traffic restrictions would be extended if the situation so demands.

Furthermore, the traffic restriction on PVNR Marg and Tank bund from Telugu Thalli Junction to Khairatabad via PVNR Marg, NTR Marg, and Imax may extend from 6 am on September 28 till September 29, during evening hours.

Traffic diversion points

Movements of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols would be restricted and diverted at many points along the main procession route and at other points adjoining the routes of other tributary processions.

A facility to cross from the West to East or vice versa is given at the Basheerbagh Junction only. Commuters are advised to use the Inner Ring Road and Begumpet area or Outer Ring Road to avoid diversions. All the side roads leading to the Main Procession route would be barricaded.

SOUTH EAST ZONE: Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, MBNR X Road, Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat Bridge

SOUTH ZONE : Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, NagulChintha, Himmathpura, HariBowli, Asra Hopsital, Moghalpura, Lakkad Kote, Panch Mohala, Paris Café, Gulzar House, MittiKaShere, Kali Kaman, Osman bazaar, Sheran Hotel, Madina X Road, Nayapool, SJ Rotary, Arman Hotel, MJ Bridge, Darul Shifa X Roads, City College, Moosabowli, Murgi Chowk, Motigalli.



• CENTRAL ZONE: Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at GPO, Shalimar Theatre, Gun foundry, Skyline road entry, Bharath Scouts & Guides Junction in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Chapel Road, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building, Liberty Junction, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, MCH Office Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction (Visweswaraiah Statue), Children’s Park, Mariott Hotel junction, Kawadiguda Junction, Musheeerabad X road, RTC X road, Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund, Indira Park Junction.



• NORTH ZONE: Traffic will not be allowed to enter the PVNR Marg and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club and Nallagutta Junction.



Parking spaces around immersion points

Institute of Engineers at Khairatabad Jn. RR Dist ZP Office, Khairtabad MMTS Station Khairatabad. Goshala, Lower Tankbund. NTR Stadium. Public Gardens.

Lorry movement

Exit route for empty trucks/lorries after immersion on the NTR Marg, the empty trucks / Lorries should proceed to their destination via Necklace Rotary – Khairtabad flyover – V.V.Statue – KCP and onwards.

They would not be allowed to return towards the Telugu Talli statue or the Mint Compound road. After immersion on PVNR Marg, Peoples Plaza the empty trucks / Lorries should proceed to their destination via Necklace Road Rotary – Right Turn – Khairatabad Fly Over – VV Statue-KCP and onwards.

They would not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park. Empty vehicles from Children Park should proceed to their destination via Goshala – Banda Maisamma – Indira Park – RTC X Roads and onwards.

Restrictions on inter-state district lorries Interstate and Inter-District Lorries are not allowed to enter Hyderabad City from 8 pm on September 28 to 8 am on September 29.

Their movement would be terminated on the outskirts of the city during the Final day of the Ganesh Immersion process and they are advised to use the Outer Ring Road.

Traffic restrictions for RTC buses

RTC Buses will not be allowed beyond the following junctions

1) Masab Tank (Mehdipatnam buses)

2) V.V.Statue (Kukatpally buses)

3) CTO, Plaza, SBH, Clock Tower, Chilkalguda x road (Secunderabad buses)

4) RamanthapurT.V.Station( Uppal Buses)

5) Gaddiannaram, Chaderghat (Dilsuknagar buses)

6) DanammaHuts (Rajendra Nagar)

7) I.S.Sadan (Ibrahimpatnam&Midhani buses)

8) YMCA Narayanaguda (Inter City Special Buses)

9) Tarnaka (No RTC Bus will be allowed beyond Tarnaka Junction towards Jamia Osmania Flyover) Inter-State/District Buses to reach the MGBS at Imlibun Coming from Rajeev Rahadari and NH-7 should go via JBS –YMCA –Sangeet X road- Tarnaka – Jamia Osmania flyover – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat. Coming from Bangalore should go via Aramgarh x road – Chandrayangutta X Road – I.S. Sadan – Nalgonda X Road – Chaderghat. Coming from Mumbai/NH 9 should go via Godrej ‘Y’ Junction – Narsapur X Roads – Bowenpally – JBS – YMCA – Sangeeth – Tarnaka, Jamia Osmania fly over – Adikmet – Nimboliadda.

The TSRTC authorities would provide alternative routes convenient to them keeping in view the restrictions imposed on the movement of vehicular traffic on the roads notified above.

Private Buses Private Buses should operate from their locations outside the City and they should not enter the city from 6 pm on September 28 to 10 pm on September 29.

People coming from the Airport or going to the Airport should avoid using Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and the Main procession route as shown in the map, they should use PVNR Express Way or Outer Ring Road.

Similarly, people going or coming from Secunderabad Railway station should use Begumpet, Paradise Fly Over, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth X Road.

Also, passengers going to the bus stand should also avoid the above roads and they are suggested to board RTC buses at City out Skirts to reach their destinations.

Citizens are requested to avoid the following route/junctions MJ Market, Khairatabad, G.P.O Abids, Liberty, Ranigunj, Telugu Thalli Statue, Kavadiguda, Narayanaguda X Roads, RTC X Roads, Musheerabad X Roads, Tankbund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road (PVNR Marg), Peoples Plaza.

Baby Ponds Enroute

1) Sanjeevaiah Park

2) Jalavihar, PVNR Marg

3) Rajanna bowli

Portable rubber tanks

1) NTR Stadium

2) Beside Imax Theatre

3) GHMC Grounds Opp. Shenoy Nursing Home, Marredpally

4) GHMC Ground Chilkalguda

5) Ameerpet Play Ground

6) Dumping Yard, Azad Nagar, Amberpet

7) Krishna Tulsi Nagar Park, Moosarambagh

8) SBA Garden, 100 Feet Road, Kulsumpura,

9) Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Excavation Water Tanks

1) Ekalavya Nagar Ground, Saidabad

2) Bathukamma Bavi, Gowlipura,

3) Pillar No. 54, PVNR Express way

4) Ramlee Ground, Chintalbasthi

5) Anapurna Temple, Gudimalkapur

6) 100 Ft. Road, Dhobighat

7) NTR Stadium

8) Amberpet Dumping Yard

9) Chilkalguda Municipal ground.

Hyderabad traffic police urged the devotees to follow the Sinages, ‘route map’ and restrictions issues indicating the Main Procession, Tributary Procession, Exit Routes and Parking places.