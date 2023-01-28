Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions released ahead of Durgam Cheruvu run on Sunday

Hyderabad: The City police on Saturday issued traffic restrictions ahead of the Durgam Cheruvu run- 2023 being organized on Sunday between 4 am to 9 am in the limits of Madhapur and Raidurgam traffic police station limits.

The event includes 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km runs. Approximately 4,500 runners will take part in the running event and other ancillary staff would be around 350 to 400 including organizers, volunteers, etc.

The run is being organized by the Inorbit Mall authorities.

VIPS are also expected to take part in the event, a press note from the police said.

Marathon details

5K Run: Inorbit mall – cable bridge – road No. 45 Down ramps U tum – Up ramp- Cable bridge straight – ITC Kohinoor – My home Abbra junction – C gate junction – Right turn – ends at inside the Mind space.

10K Run: – Inorbit mall – cable bridge – straight – Road No. 45 flyover straight – Enters Hyderabad city limits – and returns back Road No. 45 flyover – Cable bridge – ITC Kohinoor beside lane – Right turn – Knowledge city – T-Hub – Right turn – C gate –and ends inside the Mind space.

Half Marathon (21.1KM): Inorbit mall – cable bridge – straight road no 45 flyover straight – Enters Hyderabad city limits – and returns back Road No. 45 flyover – Cable bridge – ITC Kohinoor side lane – Right tum – Knowledge city – T hub junction – left turn – Sky view building back side road – U-turn at Orian villa opposite new road – T- Hub- Left My Home Bhooja Lane – U-turn – T-Hub – Left turn – IOCL road – U-turn – T-Hub – Left turn – C-Gate – U-turn – T-Hub – Left turn – Knowledge city road- left turn – ITC Kohinoor adjacent road – Left turn – Ikea Flyover – Meenakshi Junction – Left turn – Shilpa Layout flyover Down ramp – U-turn – Shilpa Layout flyover up the ramp – Left turn – Meenakshi junction – Right turn – IKEA flyover – immediate left – C gate and ends inside the Mind space.

Traffic diversion in the limits of Madhapur and Raidurgam Traffic PS’ limits on Sunday between 4 am to 10 am

The traffic coming from Kavuri Hills, COD Junction towards Bio-diversity junction via Durgam Cheruvu will be diverted at COD junction – Cyber Tower Junction – Left turn – Lemon Tree Junction – IKEA under Pass – towards NCB Junction.

The traffic coming from Road No 45 via Cable Bridge will be diverted at near Road No- 45 towards Madhapur L&O PS – left turn – COD junction – Cyber Towers – Left turn – Lemon Tree Junction – IKEA under Pass – towards NCB Junction.

ITC Kohinoor Adjacent road, C-gate road, IOCL road, My home Abhra lane, My home Bhooja Lane, Sky view lane and Orion villa opposite new road towards T-Hub will be closed.

The traffic coming from Biodiversity to AIG hospital via IKEA Rotary will be diverted at IKEA Rotary – Cyber Towers – Left turn – HITEX junction – Kothaguda junction – Left turn – Rolling Hills – AIG Hospital.

The traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction to IKEA Rotary via under the Shilpa layout flyover will be diverted towards Bio diversity Junction – Left turn – IKEA Rotary.

The traffic coming from Rolling hills towards Jubilee hills via IKEA flyover will be diverted at IKEA Rotary – Left turn – Lemon tree junction – Cyber towers – Right turn – COD junction – Neeru’s Junction – Jubilee hills.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles on the below routes

On Sunday, from 4 am to 11 am, heavy vehicles i.e trucks, lorries, DCM’s, RMCs and water tankers will not be allowed in the limits of Madhapur Traffic police station and Raidurgam Traffic police station, Cyberabad, in view of Durgam Cheruvu Marathon on the following roads: