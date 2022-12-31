Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions released ahead of Numaish

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday released traffic restrictions to be followed during the Numaish.

Commuters moving from Sidhi Ambar bazaar, and Jambagh towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Likewise, heavy traffic coming from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh towards Nampally will be diverted at the AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Traffic moving from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally. Similarly, traffic moving towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool.

Traffic moving from Moosa Bowli/Bhadurpura towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market. The traffic restrictions will be in place from January 1 to February 15.