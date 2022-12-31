Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions released ahead of Numaish

The traffic restrictions will be in place from January 1 to February 15.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st December 2022 6:25 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday released traffic restrictions to be followed during the Numaish.

Commuters moving from Sidhi Ambar bazaar, and Jambagh towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Likewise, heavy traffic coming from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh towards Nampally will be diverted at the AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids. 

Also Read
Hyderabad: Numaish to start on January 1

Traffic moving from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally. Similarly, traffic moving towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool.

Traffic moving from Moosa Bowli/Bhadurpura towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market. The traffic restrictions will be in place from January 1 to February 15.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button