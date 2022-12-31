Hyderabad: Numaish to start on January 1

Members of the Exhibition Society said all the arrangements were made to conduct the exhibition in a safe and pleasant environment to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 31st December 2022 11:10 am IST
Numaish in Hyderabad
Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Numaish, an All-India Industrial Exhibition, is set to start its 82nd exhibition on January 1 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Members of the Exhibition Society said all the arrangements were made to conduct the exhibition in a safe and pleasant environment to ensure the safety of the visitors on Friday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Why any modernisation project at Charminar will fail

This year’s focus is on women’s empowerment. The Exhibition Society has collaborated with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas), Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and similar organizations to display the works of women entrepreneurs in allocating the stalls.

Numaish is also set to host special vegetarian stalls to showcase the options in south Indian cuisine.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button