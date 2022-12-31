Hyderabad: Numaish to start on January 1

Hyderabad: Numaish, an All-India Industrial Exhibition, is set to start its 82nd exhibition on January 1 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Members of the Exhibition Society said all the arrangements were made to conduct the exhibition in a safe and pleasant environment to ensure the safety of the visitors on Friday.

This year’s focus is on women’s empowerment. The Exhibition Society has collaborated with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas), Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and similar organizations to display the works of women entrepreneurs in allocating the stalls.

Numaish is also set to host special vegetarian stalls to showcase the options in south Indian cuisine.