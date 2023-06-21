Hyderabad: Several trains cancelled due to restoration works

21st June 2023
Hyderabad: Several trains from the city were cancelled on June 20 and will stay cancelled on June 21, owing to the restoration works at Bahanaga Bazar station located at the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section.

Trains that were cancelled include Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045), Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774), Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) and Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773).

Officials from the railways have requested citizens to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

“I reviewed all the restoration work going on in the Bahanaga Bazar and interacted with the locals here. Whatever requests locals have made will be done soon,” said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

