Hyderabad: Trainee civil servants organise delicious food mela

Hyderabad: A fun-filled food and recreational extravaganza was conducted by the trainee civil students of Dr. MCR-HRD Institutue of Telangana.

The event – FETE- The Mela – had trainee students, including the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other ALl India Service and Central Civil Service officers reporting as chefs for the day.

The mela was inaugurated by Director-General, Dr MCR-HRD Institute, and special chief secretary to Government Harpreet Singh by releasing colourful balloons in the air.

They dished out delicious delicacies from across the country, offering attractive discounts to attract customers. The dishes included mouthwatering champaran meat, naatu kodi pulusu, vada pav, kulfi lassi, and many more. Not just the food but there were exciting games and activities to engage the guests.

The trainee servants proved that they were not just limited to bookish knowledge but could multitask creative activities, manage a tight budget, and maintain accounts, in short, soft skill to run a successful business.