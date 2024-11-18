Hyderabad: Transgenders arrested for creating nuisance in Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: A group of transgenders were arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 16 for allegedly creating a “nuisance” in Nanakramguda.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Cyberabad police arrested 12 transgenders following complaints from the general public.

Four teams of the AHTU spread across Nanakramguda and arrested the accused.

“The 12 transgenders were apprehended for exposing their bodies, singing songs, making gestures towards the public and creating a nuisance,” said the police.

The police clarified that the checks were conducted in response to complaints from residents.

“This operation was part of our ongoing efforts to maintain public order and address complaints of disturbances,” it further added.