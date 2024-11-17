Woman lodges complaint over social media threats in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman on Saturday, November 16, filed a complaint with the Hayatnagar police against threats from a person she contacted on social media.

In her complaint, the victim said that she met the accused on social media a while ago. For the past few weeks, the accused identified as B Vijay began forcing her to accept his love proposal. When the woman resisted, he threatened to leak their pictures.

Based on the complaint, the Hayatnagar police registered a case under sections 79, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita (BNS).

Section 79 of the BNS says “Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object in any form, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and also with fine.”

Section 351 of the BNS says, “Whoever threatens by any means, another with any injury to his person, reputation or property, or to the person or reputation of any one in whom that person is interested, with intent to cause alarm to that person, or to cause that person to do any act which he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do any act which that person is legally entitled to do, as the means of avoiding the execution of such threat, commits criminal intimidation.”

Section 352 of the BNS says, “Whoever intentionally insults in any manner, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

