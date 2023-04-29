Hyderabad: Transwoman, activist Vyjayanti attacked in her courtyard

She received severe blows to her face.

Vyjayanti (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Senior trans rights activist Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli was reportedly attacked by some men and two trans women on Tuesday. 

The Telangana Transgender Welfare Board member was reported to have been attacked in her courtyard while she was on her way to an event.

She was intercepted in her courtyard by 4 to 5 men and 2 trans women who threatened and hit her in the face Citizens online have expressed shock and are calling for strict action against the perpetrators.

A case has been filed at the Rajendranagar police station. Further investigations are on. 

